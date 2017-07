The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Record heat possible with triple digit heat indices by the end of the week!

The persistent clouds and showers stick around for one more day. Expect at least scattered showers and storms throughout Tuesday. This will also be the last of the cooler temperatures as we hold in the 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Sunnier skies return Wednesday and we'll keep the forecast generally rain-free through the weekend. It's a steady climb in the temperatures with the middle 90s by Friday along the Grand Strand, closer to 100° for the Pee Dee! Factor in the humidity and the heat index could reach 110° Friday through Sunday.