UPDATE: Suspect in June shooting at Lazy G Motel in Myrtle Beach taken into custody

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested the person wanted in connection with a June shooting at the Lazy G Motel.

According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, Ronaldo Fraser is wanted for attempted murder in reference to the June 19 shooting, in which one person was injured.

MBPD Lt. Joey Crosby confirmed Monday night that a family member of Fraser's became aware of the social media post and convinced him to turn himself into authorities.

A bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Crosby.

This incident came after a rash of other shootings in Myrtle Beach over Father's Day weekend, including one that happened on Ocean Boulevard and was broadcast on Facebook Live. Seven people people were injured in that shooting.

