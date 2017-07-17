Police seek suspect in June shooting at Lazy G Motel in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for the person wanted in connection with a June shooting at the Lazy G Motel.

According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, Ronaldo Fraser is wanted for attempted murder in reference to the June 19 shooting, in which one person was injured.

This incident came after a rash of other shootings in Myrtle Beach over Father's Day weekend, including one that happened on Ocean Boulevard and was broadcast on Facebook Live. Seven people people were injured in that shooting.

Fraser should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact (843) 918-1381 and reference case No. 17-013443.

