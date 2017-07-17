Wrong criminal history read in bond hearing for Facebook Live shooting suspect, police say

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police confirmed Monday that the wrong arrest record was read during a bond hearing for one of the suspects charged in connection with the June shooting on Ocean Boulevard that last seven people injured.

During the bond hearing last Friday for Raekwon Graham, one of the suspects arrested in connection with the shooting on Ocean Boulevard that was streamed on Facebook Live, the judge reviewed Graham’s criminal history, mentioning several charges out of Richland County. Police confirmed these charges do not belong to Graham, who was arrested last week.

Raekwon Graham appeared at the bond hearing on Friday, July 14, where bond was denied on six counts of attempted murder in connection with the June 18, 2017 shooting on Ocean Blvd. that brought national attention when a Facebook Live stream documenting the shooting was viewed millions of times.

Before that hearing, the court was given a criminal history of Graham that was obtained through the National Crime Information Center, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Graham’s identity was verified through his fingerprints.

The criminal history contained arrest records of a different defendant with a similar name, Raequawn Graham, whose birthdate share the same month and year of Raekwon Graham’s.

“During the bond hearing proceedings, the Judge documented the arrest record of Raequawn Graham as that of Raekwon Graham,” the MBPD release states.

The judge claimed that Raekwon Graham was facing assault, assault and battery, and burglary charges from Richland County from 2016. Those charges, in fact, belong to Raequawn Graham, who is currently detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, and not charged in connection with the June 18 shooting in Myrtle Beach, officials confirmed. Raequawn Graham has been booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center since March 2016, records show.

The MBPD reviewed the criminal history and recording of the bond hearing proceedings, and advised the court and solicitor’s office that the arrest record identified by the judge does not belong to Raekwon Graham, the release states.

