Wrong criminal history read in bond hearing for Facebook Live shooting suspect, police say

Myrtle Beach police are looking for the person wanted in connection with a June shooting at the Lazy G Motel.More >>
Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week.More >>
Police confirmed Monday that the wrong arrest record was read during a bond hearing for one of the suspects charged in connection with the June shooting on Ocean Boulevard that last seven people injured.More >>
Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning.More >>
A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The United States' National Safety Council estimates 28 percent of accidents are caused in some way by cell phone use while driving.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
