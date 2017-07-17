Myrtle Beach tourist wins $125,000 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach tourist wins $125,000

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket. (Source: WMBF News) A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket.

She said she bought the ticket at the Sunhouse number nine on George Bishop Parkway on the last day of her vacation. Two weeks later, she returned to South Carolina from Georgia to cash in the ticket.

“I was waiting for the perfect day,” she said. “I’ve got to come to South Carolina more.”

Now that the prize is paid, Sunhouse receives a $1,250 commission. Two top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Stellar Winnings game, at odds of 1 in 480,000.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Myrtle Beach tourist wins $125,000

    Myrtle Beach tourist wins $125,000

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-07-17 15:45:35 GMT
    A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket. (Source: WMBF News)A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket. (Source: WMBF News)

    A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket.

    More >>

    A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach growth to cause trash collection change

    Myrtle Beach growth to cause trash collection change

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-17 15:33:09 GMT
    The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will make changes to trash collection routes and days in response to residential growth, especially in the Market Common area. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will make changes to trash collection routes and days in response to residential growth, especially in the Market Common area. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

    The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will make changes to trash collection routes and days in response to residential growth, especially in the Market Common area. 

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will make changes to trash collection routes and days in response to residential growth, especially in the Market Common area. 

    More >>

  • Red Cross to offer Heartsaver CPR and AED courses

    Red Cross to offer Heartsaver CPR and AED courses

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-07-17 15:00:37 GMT
    Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week. (Source: American Heart Association Facebook page)Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week. (Source: American Heart Association Facebook page)

    Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week. 

    More >>

    Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly