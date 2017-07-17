Myrtle Beach tourist wins $125,000

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket.

She said she bought the ticket at the Sunhouse number nine on George Bishop Parkway on the last day of her vacation. Two weeks later, she returned to South Carolina from Georgia to cash in the ticket.

“I was waiting for the perfect day,” she said. “I’ve got to come to South Carolina more.”

Now that the prize is paid, Sunhouse receives a $1,250 commission. Two top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Stellar Winnings game, at odds of 1 in 480,000.

