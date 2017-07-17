Myrtle Beach growth to cause trash collection change

The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will make changes to trash collection routes and days in response to residential growth, especially in the Market Common area. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will make changes to trash collection routes and days in response to residential growth, especially in the Market Common area.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the Monday through Thursday schedule will remain in place but some homes will get different collection days.

The collection schedule for upcoming holidays is as follows:

Labor Day

City offices will be closed Monday, September 4, in observance of Labor Day. However, solid waste and recycling collections will occur on the regular schedule that week.

Veterans Day

City offices will be closed Friday, November 10, in observance of Veterans Day. However, solid waste and recycling collections will occur on the regular Monday through Thursday schedule. No service will be provided Friday, November 10.

Thanksgiving Week

City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24, for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Solid waste and recycling collections for Wednesday and Thursday, November 22 and 23, will occur on Wednesday, November 22. No service will be offered Thursday or Friday, November 23 and 24.

Christmas Week

City offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 25 and 26, for Christmas. Monday’s solid waste and recycle collections will occur on Tuesday, December 26. Tuesday’s normal collection will occur on Wednesday, December 27. Both Wednesday and Thursday collections will occur on Thursday, December 28. No service will be offered Friday, December 29.

