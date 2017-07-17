Myrtle Beach growth to cause trash collection change

A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will make changes to trash collection routes and days in response to residential growth, especially in the Market Common area.More >>
Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week.More >>
The City of Hartsville Environmental Services will begin operating on a new trash collection route Aug. 14.More >>
Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Oscar-winning character actor Martin Landau won three Golden Globes and played a master of disguise in the original Mission: Impossible television series.More >>
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
A murder case that haunted the East Alabama community 10 years ago and was dragged out after two trials will once again be revisited in a national murder TV show.More >>
