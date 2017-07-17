Red Cross to offer Heartsaver CPR and AED courses

Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week. (Source: American Heart Association Facebook page)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week.

According to the City of North Myrtle Beach website, the American Heart Association will offer the classes at the following locations:

J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road – July 17, 18, 21 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach fire station number one, Second Avenue South, across from City Hall – July 17 – 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There are 18 available spots for each free class and certification cards cost $5. Call 843-281-3705 to register.

