Hartsville trash collection crews to take different route - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville trash collection crews to take different route

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The City of Hartsville Environmental Services will begin operating on a new trash collection route Aug. 14. (Source: WMBF News) The City of Hartsville Environmental Services will begin operating on a new trash collection route Aug. 14. (Source: WMBF News)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The City of Hartsville Environmental Services will begin operating on a new trash collection route Aug. 14.

According to a city news release, collection of trash, recycling and yard debris will take place on a four-day schedule. Trash and recycling will be collected every week and recycling will be collected every other week. Glass will no longer be collected as a recyclable material.

Residents will be notified of the changes to their assigned collection day by a tag on their roll carts, and schedules are available online. Carts should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. Environmental services offers large carts for recycling.

Extensive research and trial runs testing the efficiency of the route led to the changes. The new route is time- and cost-effective and allows staff members an extra day per week for equipment maintenance and waste collection in the event of something unforeseen, like a hurricane.

The city intends to make the transition easy with the launch of a trash collection service alert system. By signing up for free, residents can receive reminders about their collection day and alerts about schedule changes.

The free mobile app is called “Hartsville Sanitation Services.” Users can their accounts to receive reminders by call, text or email. Residents without smartphones can call 843-383-3019 to sign up for phone call notifications.

“In recognition of a communication barrier in trash collection services, city staff identified this notification system as a way to bridge that gap,” said City Manager Natalie Zeigler. “Through these alert notifications, residents are now better informed with delays in collection services, which will increase efficiency of the department. This, in collaboration with changes to collections services, will provide a higher quality of service to our community.”

Find disposal tips from the Waste Wizard

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Myrtle Beach tourist wins $125,000

    Myrtle Beach tourist wins $125,000

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-07-17 15:45:35 GMT
    A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket. (Source: WMBF News)A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket. (Source: WMBF News)

    A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket.

    More >>

    A woman visiting Myrtle Beach left $125,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach growth to cause trash collection change

    Myrtle Beach growth to cause trash collection change

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-17 15:33:09 GMT
    The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will make changes to trash collection routes and days in response to residential growth, especially in the Market Common area. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will make changes to trash collection routes and days in response to residential growth, especially in the Market Common area. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

    The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will make changes to trash collection routes and days in response to residential growth, especially in the Market Common area. 

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division will make changes to trash collection routes and days in response to residential growth, especially in the Market Common area. 

    More >>

  • Red Cross to offer Heartsaver CPR and AED courses

    Red Cross to offer Heartsaver CPR and AED courses

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-07-17 15:00:37 GMT
    Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week. (Source: American Heart Association Facebook page)Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week. (Source: American Heart Association Facebook page)

    Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week. 

    More >>

    Learn life-saving techniques from trained professionals at a free Heartsaver CPR and AED course in North Myrtle Beach this week. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly