Hartsville trash collection crews to take different route

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The City of Hartsville Environmental Services will begin operating on a new trash collection route Aug. 14.

According to a city news release, collection of trash, recycling and yard debris will take place on a four-day schedule. Trash and recycling will be collected every week and recycling will be collected every other week. Glass will no longer be collected as a recyclable material.

Residents will be notified of the changes to their assigned collection day by a tag on their roll carts, and schedules are available online. Carts should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. Environmental services offers large carts for recycling.

Extensive research and trial runs testing the efficiency of the route led to the changes. The new route is time- and cost-effective and allows staff members an extra day per week for equipment maintenance and waste collection in the event of something unforeseen, like a hurricane.

The city intends to make the transition easy with the launch of a trash collection service alert system. By signing up for free, residents can receive reminders about their collection day and alerts about schedule changes.

The free mobile app is called “Hartsville Sanitation Services.” Users can their accounts to receive reminders by call, text or email. Residents without smartphones can call 843-383-3019 to sign up for phone call notifications.

“In recognition of a communication barrier in trash collection services, city staff identified this notification system as a way to bridge that gap,” said City Manager Natalie Zeigler. “Through these alert notifications, residents are now better informed with delays in collection services, which will increase efficiency of the department. This, in collaboration with changes to collections services, will provide a higher quality of service to our community.”

Find disposal tips from the Waste Wizard.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.