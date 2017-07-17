After you tap the menu icon, tap "WIN AN IPAD" to enter to win! (Source: WMBF News)

Download the WMBF News App right now for a chance to win an Apple iPad! Follow these three simple steps to enter:

1, Download the WMBF News App for Apple devices here, and for Android devices here.

2. Open the app and tap the menu button in the upper-left corner of the screen.

3. Tap "Win an iPad" and fill out the entry form to enter to win!

It's that easy! You have until August 4 to enter to win. Good luck!

