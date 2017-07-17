UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for some Florence residents after water main break

Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning. (Source: City of Florence)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A boil water advisory has been lifted for a portion of the city of Florence following a water main break Monday morning.

According to a post from the city's Facebook page at 2:13 p,.m. Tuesday, the advisory was lifted for those living in the Third Loop Road area.

Lab results for the water samples taken show it is safe for cooking and drinking purposes.

The boil water advisory had been issued for the following addresses:

500 through 1100 blocks of Third Loop Road

2200 block of Avington Court

1900 block of Brigadoone Lane

800 block of Canvas Back

900 block of Charlestowne Boulevard

800 block of Deerfield Drive

2300 block of Dell Joe Drive

800 block of Greenwing Teal

2200 through 2400 blocks of Hallmark Drive

2100 and 2200 blocks of Hibernian Drive

1900 block of Horlbeck Street

2200 block of Inverness Drive

900 block of Iona Drive

800 block of Kensington Street

2100 block of Kincade

2100 block of Lucy Court

800 block of Mallard Hen.

1900 block of McClellan Street

800 block of Old Woodlands Road

800 block of Wood Duck Lane

