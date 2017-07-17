UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for some Florence residents a - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for some Florence residents after water main break

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning. (Source: City of Florence) Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning. (Source: City of Florence)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A boil water advisory has been lifted for a portion of the city of Florence following a water main break Monday morning.

According to a post from the city's Facebook page at 2:13 p,.m. Tuesday, the advisory was lifted for those living in the Third Loop Road area.

Lab results for the water samples taken show it is safe for cooking and drinking purposes.

The boil water advisory had been issued for the following addresses:

  • 500 through 1100 blocks of Third Loop Road
  • 2200 block of Avington Court
  • 1900 block of Brigadoone Lane
  • 800 block of Canvas Back
  • 900 block of Charlestowne Boulevard
  • 800 block of Deerfield Drive
  • 2300 block of Dell Joe Drive
  • 800 block of Greenwing Teal
  • 2200 through 2400 blocks of Hallmark Drive
  • 2100 and 2200 blocks of Hibernian Drive
  • 1900 block of Horlbeck Street
  • 2200 block of Inverness Drive
  • 900 block of Iona Drive
  • 800 block of Kensington Street
  • 2100 block of Kincade
  • 2100 block of Lucy Court
  • 800 block of Mallard Hen.
  • 1900 block of McClellan Street
  • 800 block of Old Woodlands Road
  • 800 block of Wood Duck Lane

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly