Florence water main break causes service outages

Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning. (Source: City of Florence)

According to a tweet from the city at 7:46 a.m., many people in the area of Third Loop Road are out of service or with low pressure.

Water main break on 3rd Loop Rd. City crews are on the scene. We do have many residents in the area out of service or with low pressure. — City of Florence (@scflorencecity) July 17, 2017

