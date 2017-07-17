Florence water main break causes service outages - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence water main break causes service outages

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning. (Source: City of Florence) Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning. (Source: City of Florence)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning.

According to a tweet from the city at 7:46 a.m., many people in the area of Third Loop Road are out of service or with low pressure.

