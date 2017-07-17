Boil water advisory issued for some Florence residents after wat - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Boil water advisory issued for some Florence residents after water main break

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning. (Source: City of Florence) Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning. (Source: City of Florence)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning.

According to a tweet from the city at 7:46 a.m., many people in the area of Third Loop Road are out of service or with low pressure.

Around noon, the city posted on Facebook water service should be restored in about an hour, and issued a boil water advisory for the following addresses:

  • 500 through 1100 blocks of Third Loop Road
  • 2200 block of Avington Court
  • 1900 block of Brigadoone Lane
  • 800 block of Canvas Back
  • 900 block of Charlestowne Boulevard
  • 800 block of Deerfield Drive
  • 2300 block of Dell Joe Drive
  • 800 block of Greenwing Teal
  • 2200 through 2400 blocks of Hallmark Drive
  • 2100 and 2200 blocks of Hibernian Drive
  • 1900 block of Horlbeck Street
  • 2200 block of Inverness Drive
  • 900 block of Iona Drive
  • 800 block of Kensington Street
  • 2100 block of Kincade
  • 2100 block of Lucy Court
  • 800 block of Mallard Hen.
  • 1900 block of McClellan Street
  • 800 block of Old Woodlands Road
  • 800 block of Wood Duck Lane

Residents in the designated areas should boil water for one minute before drinking or cooking. There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but loss of pressure can cause bacterial contamination. Test results for quality should be complete Tuesday. Call 843-665-3236 with questions.

