Boil water advisory issued for some Florence residents after water main break

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning.

According to a tweet from the city at 7:46 a.m., many people in the area of Third Loop Road are out of service or with low pressure.

Around noon, the city posted on Facebook water service should be restored in about an hour, and issued a boil water advisory for the following addresses:

500 through 1100 blocks of Third Loop Road

2200 block of Avington Court

1900 block of Brigadoone Lane

800 block of Canvas Back

900 block of Charlestowne Boulevard

800 block of Deerfield Drive

2300 block of Dell Joe Drive

800 block of Greenwing Teal

2200 through 2400 blocks of Hallmark Drive

2100 and 2200 blocks of Hibernian Drive

1900 block of Horlbeck Street

2200 block of Inverness Drive

900 block of Iona Drive

800 block of Kensington Street

2100 block of Kincade

2100 block of Lucy Court

800 block of Mallard Hen.

1900 block of McClellan Street

800 block of Old Woodlands Road

800 block of Wood Duck Lane

Residents in the designated areas should boil water for one minute before drinking or cooking. There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but loss of pressure can cause bacterial contamination. Test results for quality should be complete Tuesday. Call 843-665-3236 with questions.

