FIRST ALERT: Weekend heat wave on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A heat wave will develop across the region by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

A large area of excessive heat will build eastward from the middle of the country to the east coast and the Carolinas by the end of the work week and into the weekend. This will result in a building heat wave that may send temperatures to near record levels.

Temperatures early this week will be seasonably hot with daily temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 thanks to lingering clouds and storms at times.

By the middle of the week, temperatures will start to climb into the lower and middle 90s. High humidity will push the heat index to near 105 at times by Wednesday and Thursday.

The latter half of the week will turn dry and increasingly hot as the heat wave develops. By the weekend, temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 100. Excessive humidity will lead to dangerous heat index values that will likely reach as high as 110. Heat advisories are likely through much of the late week into the weekend with a possibility of excessive heat warnings.

Heat index values of 105 to 110 can cause serious health issues if precautions against the heat are not taken. If you have to be outside for the upcoming weekend remember to take plenty of breaks, avoid direct sunlight and stay hydrated.