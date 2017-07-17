Neighborhood fed up with squatters in foreclosed house

Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning.More >>
Crews with the City of Florence are on the scene of a water main break Monday morning.More >>
There are people living in a foreclosed house and they said it's bringing crime and drugs into their neighborhood.More >>
There are people living in a foreclosed house and they said it's bringing crime and drugs into their neighborhood.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Conway family whose home was damaged by a fire Saturday.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Conway family whose home was damaged by a fire Saturday.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police arrested Justin Robert Murray,32, after he vandalized a vending machine and broke into a car on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from MBPD. Officers responded to the Holiday Sands for a report of vandalism on a vending machine. After reviewing surveillance, they determined Murray was the suspect.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police arrested Justin Robert Murray,32, after he vandalized a vending machine and broke into a car on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from MBPD. Officers responded to the Holiday Sands for a report of vandalism on a vending machine. After reviewing surveillance, they determined Murray was the suspect.More >>
The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning at 2215 Blass Drive, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.More >>
The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning at 2215 Blass Drive, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
One person was arrested following a heroin-related crash that shut down an entire interstate Saturday morning.More >>
One person was arrested following a heroin-related crash that shut down an entire interstate Saturday morning.More >>
A truck driver is behind bars in a deadly hit-and-run after a good Samaritan followed and confronted him. The eyewitness said he was happy to help bring justice to the victim's family, but the horrific images from the event will always be with him.More >>
A truck driver is behind bars in a deadly hit-and-run after a good Samaritan followed and confronted him. The eyewitness said he was happy to help bring justice to the victim's family, but the horrific images from the event will always be with him.More >>
A murder case that haunted the East Alabama community 10 years ago and was dragged out after two trials will once again be revisited in a national murder TV show.More >>
A murder case that haunted the East Alabama community 10 years ago and was dragged out after two trials will once again be revisited in a national murder TV show.More >>
Singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in northeast Georgia.More >>
Singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in northeast Georgia.More >>
Witnesses reported they pleaded with the woman to stop, but she told them to “mind their own business.”More >>
Witnesses reported they pleaded with the woman to stop, but she told them to “mind their own business.”More >>