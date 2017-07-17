FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather lingers today - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather lingers today

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Lingering storms chances to start the week will give way to a heat wave by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. 

After a night of rain storms, a bit of break in the wet weather will linger through the mid and late morning hours, but skies will remain mostly cloudy.  Pop up showers and storms will once again fire up this afternoon, but will not be as widespread or as heavy as the last few days.  Still, a few pockets of heavy rain will be possible.  Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures held down into the middle 80s through today. 

Any lingering storms will quickly taper off tonight with fair skies and temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 70s. 

Tuesday will start to see a return to more typical July weather.  Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90, with just a few pop up storms in the afternoon and evening. 

The latter half of the week will turn dry and increasingly hot as a heat wave develops across the region.  Temperatures will reach the lower and middle 90s starting Thursday.  By the weekend, temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 100.  Excessive humidity will lead to dangerous heat index values that will likely reach as high as 110. 

