Red Cross assists Conway family after house fire

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Conway family whose home was damaged by a fire Saturday.

According to a news release, the Horry County Fire Department responded to the blaze on Brown Drive. The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to three adults and three children for food, clothing and other essentials.

