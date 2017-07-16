CCU Climate Scientists Release 2017 Hurricane Season Outlook

Myrtle Beach Police arrested Justin Robert Murray,32, after he vandalized a vending machine and broke into a car on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from MBPD. Officers responded to the Holiday Sands for a report of vandalism on a vending machine. After reviewing surveillance, they determined Murray was the suspect.More >>
The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning at 2215 Blass Drive, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
The Army Corps of Engineering beach renourishment project is set to start this week in Surfside Beach. While most people are glad that the beaches will be full of sand again, others are frustrated that they didn't receive warning about the project.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information on a fatal hit and run that happened early Sunday morning, according to a news release. The accident occurred around 1:00 am on S.C. 207 (North Elm Street) near Tiny Grove Church Road in Chesterfield County.
The Horry County Police Department announced via Facebook that they believe the missing couple from Conway is deceased. They say the coroner's office will confirm that information. Two people, Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, 28 of Aynor and Jordan Marie Hodge, 21 of Aynor have been arrested and charged with murder.
