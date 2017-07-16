MBPD arrest man after vandalizing vending machine; breaking into car

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police arrested Justin Robert Murray,32, after he vandalized a vending machine and broke into a car on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from MBPD.

Officers responded to the Holiday Sands for a report of vandalism on a vending machine. After reviewing surveillance, they determined Murray was the suspect.

A short time later, officers responded to a car break in and used surveillance footage to identify Murray as this suspect as well.

Officers were able to locate Murray and arrest him without incident.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.