MBPD arrest man after vandalizing vending machine; breaking into car

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Justin Robert Murray (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Justin Robert Murray (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police arrested Justin Robert Murray,32, after he vandalized a vending machine and broke into a car on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from MBPD.

Officers responded to the Holiday Sands for a report of vandalism on a vending machine. After reviewing surveillance, they determined Murray was the suspect.

A short time later, officers responded to a car break in and used surveillance footage to identify Murray as this suspect as well.

Officers were able to locate Murray and arrest him without incident. 

