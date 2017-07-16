A Texas mother is thanking police officers after going above and beyond to help her autistic son

Arp, TX (WMBF) – One Texas mother is thanking law enforcement after they went above and beyond the call of duty to help her autistic son.

Sherry Hillard shared an image of police officers on her Facebook on July 11th. The photo may not look like much, without the explanation.

Hillard shares that she had the cops called on her son 6 times that week. She said her son has autism, and that day, he was having a “meltdown….because (he) wants to dress like Joe on Blues Clues but I can't find that same shirt anywhere.”

She says the officers did not know much about autism, but listened and asked plenty of questions as to not do the wrong thing.

Hillard and the officers worked to calm her son down, at which point they took a trip to the store.

“the officers went and bought a blue shirt and with Jenn's fabric markers they attempted to create the shirt (he) wants. That's what this pic is, 3 officers going above and beyond to help a severely autistic teenage boy!”

She said she wanted to share the photo to show her appreciation for the empathy the officers showed that day.

