12.5 foot White Shark pinged off the North Carolina coast Sunday

NORTH CAROLINA, (WMBF) – A 12.5 foot White Shark pinged off the North Carolina coast on Sunday, according to ocearch.org.

Hilton, named because he was tagged off the coast of Hilton Head Island in March, weighs 1,326 pounds.

Sunday, he ‘pinged’ off the coast of North Carolina, near Hatteras Island at 2:06 pm. A 'ping' registers when the sharks dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water.

Hilton seems to prefer to stay along the Carolinas, but his tracking device says he spent his 4th of July vacationing in Florida.

Hilton was tagged in March and has traveled about 3,000 miles since.

If you’d like to keep track of Hilton, use the link here.

Copyright 2017. WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.