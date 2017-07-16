Highway Patrol searching for information on fatal hit and run in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information on a fatal hit and run that happened early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The accident occurred around 1:00 am on S.C. 207 (North Elm Street) near Tiny Grove Church Road in Chesterfield County.

SCHP is unaware of the type of vehicle involved, but believes it is most likely damaged.

Anyone with information about the collision or vehicle is asked to call SCHP at 803-896-9621.

