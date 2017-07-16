Locals react to beach renourishment project in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Army Corps of Engineering beach renourishment project is set to start this week in Surfside Beach. While most people are glad that the beaches will be full of sand again, others are frustrated that they didn’t receive warning about the project.

“I think it needs to be done I think people will appreciate it in years to come. It’s just it’s unfortunate for the people that are here right now that are paying to enjoy their vacation,” said Shirley Gordon.

The feed pipe has been installed and two bulldozers are ready for the project, but according to Surfside Beach other equipment is still needed. According to Surfside Beach’s Facebook page large equipment to the site early Monday morning. They will also bring in smaller support equipment, like welders and a work shack.

“It’s just a big inconvenience all the way around,” said Don Reedy. “I realize it has to be done, but it is the middle of the season this is the most expensive week of the season and for them to start it now and inconvenience people I think that’s wrong.”

Pumping operations are set to start this week, but right now there is no exact date.

