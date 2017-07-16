FIRST ALERT: New Area of Investigation in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has identified an area of possible tropical development over the next few days in the Atlantic.

There is a disorganized cluster of storms associated with a low pressure system about 1,000 miles southeast of the Windward Islands. The NHC meteorologists mention that while the area is favorable for continued tropical enhancement, over the next few days, it will actually be entering an area of less favorable wind shear.

The odds of it reaching tropical storm strength over the next 2 days is about 20% and about 40% over the next 5 days, according to the NHC.

This area is about 2,400 miles from Myrtle Beach and poses no threat to land at this time. The Hurricane Hunters with the US Air Force are on standby Monday in case they need to gather data within the storm.