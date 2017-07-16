Horry County Police believe the missing couple from Conway is de - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Police believe the missing couple from Conway is deceased

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department announced via Facebook that they believe the missing couple from Conway is deceased.

They say the coroner’s office will confirm that information.

Two people, Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, 28 of Aynor and Jordan Marie Hodge, 21 of Aynor have been arrested and charged with murder.

Linda McAllister, 64, and William Clemons, 45, were last seen on July 1.

This is a developing investigation, stay with WMBF News as we work to learn more. 

