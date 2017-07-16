Red Cross assisting family after fire on 38th Avenue South Satur - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Red Cross assisting family after fire on 38th Avenue South Saturday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at a mobile home on 38th Avenue South on Saturday.

The Red Cross has announced in a news release that they are assisting three adults and two dogs who were affected by that fire.

They will provide financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, as well as ‘comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

If you would like to help, you can donate by visiting http://www.redcross.org/local/south-carolina/ giving-day.

You can also become a volunteer by visiting redcross.org

