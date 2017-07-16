Emergency crews responded to over 16 calls Saturday afternoon

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – According to a Facebook post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, A-Battalion responded to 16 incidents after 12:00 pm Saturday.

Around 5 pm, there was a reported structure fire in Barefoot Landing near Peace Frogs, which was quickly extinguished.

There was also a fire alarm on Ocean Boulevard around the same time.

At 6:30 pm, there was a residential structure fire off of 38th Avenue South at a double wide mobile home. Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes. That fire was cleared around 8:30 pm.

Because crews were so busy, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Calabash Fire assisted on a call about a distressed swimmer near 700 S. Ocean Boulevard. Beach Patrol and North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue deployed a watercraft to try to find the missing swimmer, but it was soon discovered the swimmer had gotten out of the water at a different location and was safe.

Then, there was a 2 vehicle accident in front of Alligator Adventure causing traffic delays.

At the same time, there was a pole fire in the 300 Block of North Ocean Boulevard.

A job well-done to Engine 731, Truck 754, Truck 714, Battalion 71, FM 71, HCFR Engine 2, Engine 721, Chief 70, HCFR Medic 34, Engine 741, HCFR Medic 32, Myrtle Beach Fire Engine 651,Training 71, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Calabash Fire for all their hard work yesterday.

