UPDATE: One victim identified following shooting Sunday morning in Florence; one arrested

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning at 2215 Blass Drive, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:00 am on July 16.

Amanda R. Robinson, 36, of Florence was found shot at that residence. She was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The suspect left the scene after the shooting but was later detained by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

George R. McCall has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt.

