Florence Police investigating shooting early Sunday morning

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the 2200 block of Blass Drive, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:00 am.

One person has been arrested. There is no further information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

