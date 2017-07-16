Florence Police investigating shooting early Sunday morning - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence Police investigating shooting early Sunday morning

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the 2200 block of Blass Drive, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:00 am.

One person has been arrested. There is no further information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. 

