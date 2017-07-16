Florence Police investigating shooting early Sunday morning

Painted rocks are popping up all over Conway and it's everyone’s job to find them and post a photo on Facebook of the finder holding the rock. That's the premise of Conway Rocks, a game that has become a Rivertown sensation over the past few weeks.More >>
People gathered at the Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach for a gun violence forum.Grand Strand Action Together, The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, and The Coalition all partnered up for the event.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at a mobile home on 38th Avenue South on Saturday. The Red Cross has announced in a news release that they are assisting three adults and two dogs who were affected by that fire.
According to a Facebook post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, A-Battalion responded to 16 incidents after 12:00 pm Saturday.
The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the 2200 block of Blass Drive, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened around 7:00 am on July 16.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Home Depot says the company has a strict policy that only trained personnel can engage shoplifters.
Witnesses reported they pleaded with the woman to stop, but she told them to "mind their own business."
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl, who has been missing since early Sunday morning.
