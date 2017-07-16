Soggier and Stormy Set Up for Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our soggy weekend trend continues with more scattered showers and a few storms possible Sunday.

Most of the area is dry this morning, but there's still a small chance of a few showers and light rain.

We are not expecting a complete washout today, but storms are possible at any time through the day. The added cloud cover will drop temperatures back into the middle to upper 80s.

This evening, some of these showers could have some heavier downpours and gusty winds. A lower amount of lightning is expected, because there won't be as much heat and humidity in play.

We keep the elevated rain chances going into early next week. The rain chances Monday favor the coast, leaving the Pee Dee beginning a drying trend earlier. Looking at a drying trend for the coast by Wednesday as temperatures once again start to climb through the week.