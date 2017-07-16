Soggier and Stormy Set Up for Sunday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Soggier and Stormy Set Up for Sunday

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Connect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our soggy weekend trend continues with more scattered showers and a few storms possible Sunday. 

Most of the area is dry this morning, but there's still a small chance of a few showers and light rain. 

We are not expecting a complete washout today, but storms are possible at any time through the day. The added cloud cover will drop temperatures back into the middle to upper 80s.

This evening, some of these showers could have some heavier downpours and gusty winds. A lower amount of lightning is expected, because there won't be as much heat and humidity in play.

We keep the elevated rain chances going into early next week. The rain chances Monday favor the coast, leaving the Pee Dee beginning a drying trend earlier. Looking at a drying trend for the coast by Wednesday as temperatures once again start to climb through the week.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • New social media game rocking Conway

    New social media game rocking Conway

    Sunday, July 16 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-07-16 18:30:25 GMT
    (Source: My Horry News)(Source: My Horry News)

    Painted rocks are popping up all over Conway and it's everyone’s job to find them and post a photo on Facebook of the finder holding the rock. That's the premise of Conway Rocks, a game that has become a Rivertown sensation over the past few weeks. 

    More >>

    Painted rocks are popping up all over Conway and it's everyone’s job to find them and post a photo on Facebook of the finder holding the rock. That's the premise of Conway Rocks, a game that has become a Rivertown sensation over the past few weeks. 

    More >>

  • Dozens gather for gun violence forum in Myrtle Beach

    Dozens gather for gun violence forum in Myrtle Beach

    Sunday, July 16 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-07-16 18:08:39 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    People gathered at the Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach for a gun violence forum.Grand Strand Action Together, The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, and The Coalition all partnered up for the event.

    More >>

    People gathered at the Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach for a gun violence forum.Grand Strand Action Together, The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, and The Coalition all partnered up for the event.

    More >>

  • Red Cross assisting family after fire on 38th Avenue South Saturday

    Red Cross assisting family after fire on 38th Avenue South Saturday

    Sunday, July 16 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-07-16 14:14:12 GMT
    (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook)(Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook)

    North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at a mobile home on 38th Avenue South on Saturday. The Red Cross has announced in a news release that they are assisting three adults and two dogs who were affected by that fire.

    More >>

    North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at a mobile home on 38th Avenue South on Saturday. The Red Cross has announced in a news release that they are assisting three adults and two dogs who were affected by that fire.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly