Horry County Police Department Twitter segment underway

Last week, the Horry County Police Department announced their new Twitter segment, ‘Tweets from the HCPD Beat,’ and it begins tonight. From 6 pm to 2 am, you can join Officer Reisinger on what HCPD is calling a ‘virtual ride along.’More >>
A Surfside Beach man is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin after being found with more than 28 grams on Friday. According to a Myrtle Beach Police report, officers along with agents from SLED and the DEU responded to 200 Myrtle Street in reference to a narcotics call around 3:00 pm Friday.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened around 1:45 Saturday morning on U.S. 278 and Palmetto Parkway. According to Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP, Henry Pickney, 30, was arrested after leaving the scene of a hit and run.More >>
DILLION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Dillon County, according to Corporal Sonny Collins. The accident happened around 2:00 pm on Saturday July 15.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
In total, more than 400 pounds of marijuana was seized by the DEA.More >>
