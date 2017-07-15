Horry County Police Department Twitter segment underway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Last week, the Horry County Police Department announced their new Twitter segment, ‘Tweets from the HCPD Beat,’ and it begins tonight.

From 6 pm to 2 am, you can join Officer Reisinger on what HCPD is calling a ‘virtual ride along.’

Follow HCPD on Twitter at @horrycountyPD to see the action.

WELFARE CHECK at car wash on Hwy 501 & Claridy Road turned into simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. #TFTB #LES pic.twitter.com/jR58jOLrC6 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 15, 2017

Good evening Horry County!

Officer Reisinger is on duty and I am ready to serve. Thanks for spending the evening with me! #TFTB #LESM — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 15, 2017

