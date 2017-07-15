Horry County Police Department Twitter segment underway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Last week, the Horry County Police Department announced their new Twitter segment, ‘Tweets from the HCPD Beat,’ and it begins tonight.

From 6 pm to 2 am, you can join Officer Reisinger on what HCPD is calling a ‘virtual ride along.’

Follow HCPD on Twitter at @horrycountyPD to see the action.

