FIRST ALERT: What to Expect with Tonight's Strong Storms

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Strong storms blow through the area tonight!

As expected, the storms are firing up this evening across the Pee Dee and will arrive in Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand after 8PM.

The main threats will be gusty winds, lots of loud lightning and the potential for very heavy and possibly flooding rains. Roads this evening and even tomorrow morning could still have some ponding on them, depending on where these storms move. The tornado threat is low.

The storms will last until about 1AM for the Grand Strand, but a secondary band of storms could form in the Pee Dee around 2AM to 4AM so it's best to have that First Alert Weather App handy to push any warning information to you in the middle of the night.

The clouds continue to increase on Sunday with a rain-risk from start to finish. Not expecting a complete washout but storms are possible at any time through the day. The added cloud cover will drop temperatures back into the upper 80s.

We keep the elevated rain chances going into early next week. Looking at a drying trend by midweek as temperatures once again start to climb.