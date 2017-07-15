Surfside Beach man charged with trafficking heroin after police - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surfside Beach man charged with trafficking heroin after police found over 22 grams in car

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Christopher Bryan Bellows (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach man is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin after being found with more than 22 grams on Friday.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police report, officers along with agents from SLED and the DEU responded to 200 Myrtle Street in reference to a narcotics call around 3:00 pm Friday.

There they found two males sitting in a car. According to the report, a black male got out of that car and ran from police.

The other male, 39-year-old Christopher Bryan Bellows agreed to a search after an officer reported seeing a used crack pipe on the floor of the car.

During that search, officers located 81 wax strips which contained a tan powder substance and 1 clear bag containing a tan powdered substance. Both tested positive for heroin. The report states a total of 22.1 grams.

Officers also found 4 clear plastic bags with a crystal rock like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, approximately 3.8 grams.

Bellows is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. 

