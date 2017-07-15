Hit and run kills pedestrian early Saturday morning in Beaufort County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened around 1:45 Saturday morning on U.S. 278 and Palmetto Parkway.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP, Henry Pickney, 30, was arrested after leaving the scene of a hit and run. Pickney was traveling westbound on U.S. 278 when he struck a pedestrian and drove away.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died from their injuries.

Pickney was arrested later and charged with felony DUI resulting in death, hit and run resulting in death, and driving under suspension.

He is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

