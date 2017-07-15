Hit and run kills pedestrian early Saturday morning in Beaufort County

A Surfside Beach man is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin after being found with more than 28 grams on Friday. According to a Myrtle Beach Police report, officers along with agents from SLED and the DEU responded to 200 Myrtle Street in reference to a narcotics call around 3:00 pm Friday.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened around 1:45 Saturday morning on U.S. 278 and Palmetto Parkway. According to Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP, Henry Pickney, 30, was arrested after leaving the scene of a hit and run.More >>
DILLION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Dillon County, according to Corporal Sonny Collins. The accident happened around 2:00 pm on Saturday July 15.More >>
The Horry County Police department is investigating two bodies that were found Saturday in the Bucksville area of Horry County. The remains are believed to be a male and a female, according to Horry County Coroner Darris G. Fowler.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
According to a recent survey conducted by British electrical retailer Currys PC World, 37 is magic age when clubbing stops being a fun night out and becomes an act of desperation—a verifiably tragic affair, as deemed by British strangers.More >>
