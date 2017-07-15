Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident in Dillon County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident in Dillon County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Dillon County, according to Corporal Sonny Collins.

The accident happened around 2:00 pm on Saturday July 15.

A 2002 Toyota was traveling southbound on I-95 around mile marker 195 when it crossed the median and struck a tree.

The pedestrian was killed as a result of that accident, and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital. No additional information is available at this time. 

This accident remains under investigation, stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more. 

