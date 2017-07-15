'Foul odor' leads to discovery of male and female remains in Horry County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found Saturday in the Bucksville area of Horry County.

The remains are believed to be a male and a female, according to Horry County Coroner Darris G. Fowler. They were sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for identification.

Fowler said Monday additional testing was required and it may take several weeks before IDs are made.

According to an incident report from the HCPD, officers responded to the end of Browns Chapel Landing in reference to a suspicious call. Law enforcement arrived around 3 a.m. and reported smelling a "foul odor" coming from the woods.

It was decided not to check the woods until the morning.

At 6:15 a.m. Saturday, officers checked the area and reportedly found the skeletal remains in the woods under some brush, the report stated.

