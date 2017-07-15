BREAKING: Male and female remains found in Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

BREAKING: Male and female remains found in Horry County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police department is investigating two bodies that were found Saturday in the Bucksville area of Horry County.

The remains are believed to be a male and a female, according to Horry County Coroner Darris G. Fowler.

The remains are being sent to MUSC for identification, which is expected to be released later this week.

This is a developing investigation, stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more. 

