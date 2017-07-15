BREAKING: Male and female remains found in Horry County

The Horry County Police department is investigating two bodies that were found Saturday in the Bucksville area of Horry County. The remains are believed to be a male and a female, according to Horry County Coroner Darris G. Fowler.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council members are considering installing permanent barriers along Ocean Boulevard after temporary barricades have been in place along the busy road for several weeks. The temporary barricades have been lining the streets of Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father’s Day weekend that involved several shootings, including a shooting that injured seven people and was streamed live on Facebook.More >>
The 35th annual Dickens Christmas Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center will be Tuesday, July 18 at 10:00am. At the event, Sticky Fingers Restaurants and the Dickens Show will present checks to the local ‘Shop with a Hero’ program.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hot, muggy, and the return of the storms all in the weekend forecast. NOW THROUGH AFTERNOON: Dry and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures by the afternoon climb well into the 90s area-wide. The mugginess will once again push the heat index up around 105. LATE AFTERNOON (3PM - 6PM) : Clouds begin increasing. Isolated storms are possible EVENING (6PM - 8PM): More storms across the Pee Dee, remaining drier across the Grand Strand. Storms could h...More >>
Patheon, a leading global provider of high-quality drug development and delivery solutions and pharmaceutical services announced it is investing $45 million dollars across their sites globally. The Florence County site along East Old Marion Highway is a part of that investment.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
Police in Superior Township, MI, are looking for several suspects who stole a car and went speeding through a neighborhood.More >>
