Dickens Christmas Show to present donations to local 'Shop with a Hero' program Tuesday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: shopwithahero.info) (Source: shopwithahero.info)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Dickens Christmas Show and Sticky Fingers Restaurants will present checks to the local ‘Shop with a Hero’ program on Tuesday, July 18 at 10:00 am.

The ‘Shop with a Hero’ program provides shopping trips to local children during the holiday season. The money has been raised throughout the year by Myrtle Beach police and fire personnel.

At last years’ event, visitors could take photos with an officer or firefighter for a $1 contribution to the ‘Shop with a Hero’ program.

Checks will be presented at 10:00 am at 708 Main Street in Myrtle Beach. 

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:10 AM EDT
