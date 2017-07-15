FIRST ALERT: When Storms Will Arrive This Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hot, muggy, and the return of the storms all in the weekend forecast.

NOW THROUGH AFTERNOON: Dry and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures by the afternoon climb well into the 90s area-wide. The mugginess will once again push the heat index up around 105.

LATE AFTERNOON (3PM - 6PM) : Clouds begin increasing. Isolated storms are possible

EVENING (6PM - 8PM): More storms across the Pee Dee, remaining drier across the Grand Strand. Storms could have gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain. While severe weather isn't expected, the heavy rain could produce a flash flooding threat if you have any evening plans.

TONIGHT (8PM - 2AM): Heavy rain and some loud storms move into the Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach. Widespread severe weather isn't expected, but the threats of gusty winds, loud lightning and ponding roads are possible.

SUNDAY: The clouds continue to increase on Sunday with a rain-risk from start to finish. Not expecting a complete washout, but storms are possible at any time through the day. The added cloud cover will drop temperatures back into the upper 80s.

We keep the elevated rain chances going into early next week. Looking at a drying trend by midweek as temperatures once again start to climb.