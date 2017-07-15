FIRST ALERT: When Storms Will Arrive This Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hot, muggy, and the return of the storms all in the weekend forecast. NOW THROUGH AFTERNOON: Dry and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures by the afternoon climb well into the 90s area-wide. The mugginess will once again push the heat index up around 105. LATE AFTERNOON (3PM - 6PM) : Clouds begin increasing. Isolated storms are possible EVENING (6PM - 8PM): More storms across the Pee Dee, remaining drier across the Grand Strand. Storms could h...More >>
Patheon, a leading global provider of high-quality drug development and delivery solutions and pharmaceutical services announced it is investing $45 million dollars across their sites globally. The Florence County site along East Old Marion Highway is a part of that investment.More >>
We've made it to Friday, which means it's time for WMBF News' Restaurant Scorecard report. This week a ice cream truck, a Surfside Beach eatery, and a Market Common pizzeria are all received inspections.More >>
An Horry County man says his daughter was raped by a man she met on a dating app. The girl is 13 years old and has special needs. The father, who WMBF News is not identifying because his daughter is the alleged victim of a sex crime, says one of his daughter's classmates was making fun of her because she didn't have a boyfriend.More >>
Crews in Florence are responding to a report of heavy smoke showing from a commercial building, according to a Facebook post from West Florence-Fire Rescue. The address of that call is 1501 W Darlington Street. Avoid the area, if possible. At this time, there is no additional information.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
