FIRST ALERT: When Storms Will Arrive This Weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: When Storms Will Arrive This Weekend

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Connect
Evening Radar, Storms West Evening Radar, Storms West
Evening Radar, Storms West Evening Radar, Storms West
8PM Storms 8PM Storms
Storms Around 9PM Sat Night Storms Around 9PM Sat Night
Tonight Storm Threats Tonight Storm Threats

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hot, muggy, and the return of the storms all in the weekend forecast.

NOW THROUGH AFTERNOON: Dry and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures by the afternoon climb well into the 90s area-wide. The mugginess will once again push the heat index up around 105. 

LATE AFTERNOON (3PM - 6PM) : Clouds begin increasing. Isolated storms are possible

EVENING (6PM - 8PM): More storms across the Pee Dee, remaining drier across the Grand Strand. Storms could have gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain. While severe weather isn't expected, the heavy rain could produce a flash flooding threat if you have any evening plans.  

TONIGHT (8PM - 2AM): Heavy rain and some loud storms move into the Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach. Widespread severe weather isn't expected, but the threats of gusty winds, loud lightning and ponding roads are possible.  

SUNDAY: The clouds continue to increase on Sunday with a rain-risk from start to finish. Not expecting a complete washout, but storms are possible at any time through the day. The added cloud cover will drop temperatures back into the upper 80s.

We keep the elevated rain chances going into early next week. Looking at a drying trend by midweek as temperatures once again start to climb.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: When Storms Will Arrive This Weekend

    FIRST ALERT: When Storms Will Arrive This Weekend

    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-07-15 12:55:14 GMT
    Evening Radar, Storms WestEvening Radar, Storms West

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hot, muggy, and the return of the storms all in the weekend forecast. NOW THROUGH AFTERNOON: Dry and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures by the afternoon climb well into the 90s area-wide. The mugginess will once again push the heat index up around 105.  LATE AFTERNOON (3PM - 6PM) : Clouds begin increasing. Isolated storms are possible EVENING (6PM - 8PM): More storms across the Pee Dee, remaining drier across the Grand Strand. Storms could h...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hot, muggy, and the return of the storms all in the weekend forecast. NOW THROUGH AFTERNOON: Dry and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures by the afternoon climb well into the 90s area-wide. The mugginess will once again push the heat index up around 105.  LATE AFTERNOON (3PM - 6PM) : Clouds begin increasing. Isolated storms are possible EVENING (6PM - 8PM): More storms across the Pee Dee, remaining drier across the Grand Strand. Storms could h...

    More >>

  • Patheon, global pharmaceutical company investing in Florence County

    Patheon, global pharmaceutical company investing in Florence County

    Friday, July 14 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-15 00:40:46 GMT
    The front of the Patheon Florence County Site.The front of the Patheon Florence County Site.

    Patheon, a leading global provider of high-quality drug development and delivery solutions and pharmaceutical services announced it is investing $45 million dollars across their sites globally. The Florence County site along East Old Marion Highway is a part of that investment.

    More >>

    Patheon, a leading global provider of high-quality drug development and delivery solutions and pharmaceutical services announced it is investing $45 million dollars across their sites globally. The Florence County site along East Old Marion Highway is a part of that investment.

    More >>

  • Restaurant Scorecard: Ice Cream truck and pizzeria, earn perfect score during their inspection

    Restaurant Scorecard: Ice Cream truck and pizzeria, earn perfect score during their inspection

    Friday, July 14 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-07-15 00:38:16 GMT

    We've made it to Friday, which means it's time for WMBF News' Restaurant Scorecard report. This week a ice cream truck, a Surfside Beach eatery, and a Market Common pizzeria  are all received inspections. 

    More >>

    We've made it to Friday, which means it's time for WMBF News' Restaurant Scorecard report. This week a ice cream truck, a Surfside Beach eatery, and a Market Common pizzeria  are all received inspections. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly