Florence crews responding to call of heavy smoke coming from commercial building

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Crews in Florence are responding to a report of heavy smoke showing from a commercial building, according to a Facebook post from West Florence-Fire Rescue.

The address of that call is 1501 W Darlington Street. Avoid the area, if possible.

At this time, there is no additional information.

This is a developing story, stay with WMBF News as we work to learn more. 

