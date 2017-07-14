Surfside Beach preparing for beach renourishment

Patheon, a leading global provider of high-quality drug development and delivery solutions and pharmaceutical services announced it is investing $45 million dollars across their sites globally. The Florence County site along East Old Marion Highway is a part of that investment.More >>
We've made it to Friday, which means it's time for WMBF News' Restaurant Scorecard report. This week a ice cream truck, a Surfside Beach eatery, and a Market Common pizzeria are all received inspections.More >>
An Horry County man says his daughter was raped by a man she met on a dating app. The girl is 13 years old and has special needs. The father, who WMBF News is not identifying because his daughter is the alleged victim of a sex crime, says one of his daughter's classmates was making fun of her because she didn't have a boyfriend.More >>
Crews in Florence are responding to a report of heavy smoke showing from a commercial building, according to a Facebook post from West Florence-Fire Rescue. The address of that call is 1501 W Darlington Street. Avoid the area, if possible. At this time, there is no additional information.More >>
Surfside Beach is getting ready for some big changes to the coast. Two bulldozers were delivered to the beach for the Army Corps of Engineers beach renourishment project, according to a Facebook post from Surfside Beach.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
