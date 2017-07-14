Surfside Beach preparing for beach renourishment

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Surfside Beach is getting ready for some big changes to the coast. Two bulldozers were delivered to the beach for the Army Corps of Engineers beach renourishment project, according to a Facebook post from Surfside Beach.

The post also said that a feed pipe was secured Friday, but the actual sand pumping won’t start until next week.

Once pumping gets underway, the contractor anticipates pumping approximately 40,000 cubic yards of sand per day onto the beach.

They will start close to 6th avenue north and head north, covering about 500 feet a day.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock of Oak Bridge, Illinois is doing the beach work. It was awarded an Army Corps of Engineers bid for more than 26 million dollars.

