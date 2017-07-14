Father says 13-year-old special needs daughter was sexually abused after using dating app

A father says his 13-year-old special needs daughter was raped by a man she met on Plenty of Fish

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County man says his daughter was raped by a man she met on a dating app.

The girl is 13 years old and has special needs.

The father, who WMBF News is not identifying because his daughter is the alleged victim of a sex crime, says one of his daughter's classmates was making fun of her because she didn't have a boyfriend. The father says the classmate then told the girl she should download the app Plenty of Fish so she could meet boys.

An Horry County police report says the girl made a profile and said on the app that she was 21.

On June 21, the father says his daughter went missing from their front porch.

He says he and many neighbors searched for the girl for about four hours.

The victim said the man grabbed her by the arm, took her to his apartment and raped her.

According to the police report, the alleged suspect, a 19-year-old white male, dropped the girl off at the mailboxes at the front of the subdivision around 8 p.m.

The father says this is something he hopes never happens to his worst enemy. He's also warning parents about the dangers of dating apps. He says parents need to check the phones of their children often.

“Anything that looks like it might be something," the father said. "You need to follow up on it. A simple text message or a simple comment on a page or something.”

He also says this incident completely changed his daughter.

“My daughter is 13 years old," he said. "She actually has some developmental skills slower than a 13-year-old. So she thinks everybody’s nice. She believes that everybody is friendly. The problem now is she went from that to now she’s terrified. She doesn’t want to go outside. She doesn’t want to sleep in her room.”

According to Horry County Police, no one, including the alleged suspect, has been arrested or charged yet.

