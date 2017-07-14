Restaurant Scorecard: Ice Cream truck and pizzeria, earn perfect score during their inspection

Myrtle Beach City Council members are considering installing permanent barriers along Ocean Boulevard after temporary barricades have been in place along the busy road for several weeks. The temporary barricades have been lining the streets of Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father’s Day weekend that involved several shootings, including a shooting that injured seven people and was streamed live on Facebook.More >>
Myrtle Beach police officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot of a hookah bar Friday morning.More >>
Savannah’s Playground opened one year ago this July, which means it’s time for a checkup, according to a post of the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page. That means the playground will be closed from Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27.More >>
A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Ocean Boulevard on June 18 that injured seven, and was streamed live on Facebook, bringing national attention to Myrtle Beach. A third suspect named in an affidavit for the case is in custody in North Carolina, and has pending charges there that must be addressed before his extradition. Two more co-defendants are also in custody in North Carolina, according to police.More >>
A company spokeswoman tells WMBF News Topgolf isn’t ready to make any official announcement, but did give us an idea of the time frame a typical facility is ready to open. She said it takes between eight and 10 months once ground is broken.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Columbia native, banking icon, and former Augusta Nationals chairman William Woodward "Hootie Johnson has passed away.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
