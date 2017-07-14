Restaurant Scorecard: Ice Cream truck and pizzeria, earn perfect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Restaurant Scorecard: Ice Cream truck and pizzeria, earn perfect score during their inspection

By Christel Bell, Anchor
Connect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We've made it to Friday, which means it's time for WMBF News' Restaurant Scorecard report. This week an ice cream truck, a Surfside Beach eatery, and a Market Common pizzeria all received inspections.

Mr. Softee Ice Cream truck, earned a perfect 100 score this week. The first Mr. Softee franchise in Horry County, the truck rolls all over the Grand Strand with soft serve ice cream cones, sundaes, and milkshakes. 

Taso Georgakapolis started the business, having his truck built, he says he's been in operation for a little over a month.  While on the go, DHEC inspectors showed up for a routine inspection. 
"They (health inspectors) introduced themselves, 'we're here from the department of health and we're going to do an inspection,'  I say 'ok, I say is it okay to serve customers while you're doing the inspection?'  They said, "Absolutely you go about doing your business and I did, they went through the whole truck from the front to the back to coolers to the temperatures, the whole nine yards," said Georgakapolis. 

Georgakapolis says he runs a tight schedule, and he can service calls at anytime, so he says he takes several steps to make sure his truck is ready to go, when needed. 

Georgakapolis added, "If there is any cleaning or touching up, I usually do it the night before. So before the truck closes, I go through the whole entire truck and clean it, fill it, and have it ready to go."

The food grade is a C at Surfside Jenny's on Glenn's Bay Road. Health inspectors deducted more than twenty points from the restaurants overall score, to give it a 75. 

According to the report, the inspector observed heavy grease build up on the shelving under the flat top grill, uncovered drinks were observed sitting on the prep tables in the prep area. 

The inspector stated homemade squash, and stewed tomato mix was not reheated at the proper temperature. The report also stated the inspector observed certain ready-to-eat foods held over 24 hours were not properly date marked, and the doors of the freezer and walk-in cooler were in poor condition. The report stated the side of the cooler door was ripped and peeling, and condensation was dripping onto the floor. 

The new owners of the Pizza Joe's on Farrow Parkway in Market Common, are proud of their perfect 100 score. The eatery was closed for a few months before re-opening under new management. If you stop by you'll enjoy a little slice of heaven, as they specialize is New York home style pizza with special sauces. 

Ron Jons Burgers and Wings on Waccamaw Boulevard in Myrtle Beach earned an overall score of 88. 

The report stated the hand sink on the back preparation line had a broken pipe, which resulted in the hand sink being non-operational. Certain foods were not at the proper cold holding temperatures, however the report stated this violation was corrected. 

The inspector said date marking was not observed on certain ready to eat foods. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Myrtle Beach council considering permanent barriers along Ocean Blvd.

    Myrtle Beach council considering permanent barriers along Ocean Blvd.

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:16:28 GMT
    Temporary metal barricades have been set up along Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father's Day weekend in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)Temporary metal barricades have been set up along Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father's Day weekend in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

    Myrtle Beach City Council members are considering installing permanent barriers along Ocean Boulevard after temporary barricades have been in place along the busy road for several weeks. The temporary barricades have been lining the streets of Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father’s Day weekend that involved several shootings, including a shooting that injured seven people and was streamed live on Facebook.

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach City Council members are considering installing permanent barriers along Ocean Boulevard after temporary barricades have been in place along the busy road for several weeks. The temporary barricades have been lining the streets of Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father’s Day weekend that involved several shootings, including a shooting that injured seven people and was streamed live on Facebook.

    More >>

  • Officers respond to shots fired near Myrtle Beach hookah bar

    Officers respond to shots fired near Myrtle Beach hookah bar

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:00:46 GMT
    The approximate location of the shooting. (Source: WMBF News)The approximate location of the shooting. (Source: WMBF News)

    Myrtle Beach police officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot of a hookah bar Friday morning. 

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach police officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot of a hookah bar Friday morning. 

    More >>

  • Savannah's Playground to close for yearly 'check-up'

    Savannah's Playground to close for yearly 'check-up'

    Friday, July 14 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 20:50:31 GMT
    Savannah's Playground (Source: Myrtle Beach City GovernmentSavannah's Playground (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government

    Savannah’s Playground opened one year ago this July, which means it’s time for a checkup, according to a post of the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page. That means the playground will be closed from Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27. 

    More >>

    Savannah’s Playground opened one year ago this July, which means it’s time for a checkup, according to a post of the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page. That means the playground will be closed from Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly