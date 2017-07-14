Restaurant Scorecard: Ice Cream truck and pizzeria, earn perfect score during their inspection

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We've made it to Friday, which means it's time for WMBF News' Restaurant Scorecard report. This week an ice cream truck, a Surfside Beach eatery, and a Market Common pizzeria all received inspections.

Mr. Softee Ice Cream truck, earned a perfect 100 score this week. The first Mr. Softee franchise in Horry County, the truck rolls all over the Grand Strand with soft serve ice cream cones, sundaes, and milkshakes.

Taso Georgakapolis started the business, having his truck built, he says he's been in operation for a little over a month. While on the go, DHEC inspectors showed up for a routine inspection.

"They (health inspectors) introduced themselves, 'we're here from the department of health and we're going to do an inspection,' I say 'ok, I say is it okay to serve customers while you're doing the inspection?' They said, "Absolutely you go about doing your business and I did, they went through the whole truck from the front to the back to coolers to the temperatures, the whole nine yards," said Georgakapolis.

Georgakapolis says he runs a tight schedule, and he can service calls at anytime, so he says he takes several steps to make sure his truck is ready to go, when needed.

Georgakapolis added, "If there is any cleaning or touching up, I usually do it the night before. So before the truck closes, I go through the whole entire truck and clean it, fill it, and have it ready to go."

The food grade is a C at Surfside Jenny's on Glenn's Bay Road. Health inspectors deducted more than twenty points from the restaurants overall score, to give it a 75.

According to the report, the inspector observed heavy grease build up on the shelving under the flat top grill, uncovered drinks were observed sitting on the prep tables in the prep area.

The inspector stated homemade squash, and stewed tomato mix was not reheated at the proper temperature. The report also stated the inspector observed certain ready-to-eat foods held over 24 hours were not properly date marked, and the doors of the freezer and walk-in cooler were in poor condition. The report stated the side of the cooler door was ripped and peeling, and condensation was dripping onto the floor.

The new owners of the Pizza Joe's on Farrow Parkway in Market Common, are proud of their perfect 100 score. The eatery was closed for a few months before re-opening under new management. If you stop by you'll enjoy a little slice of heaven, as they specialize is New York home style pizza with special sauces.

Ron Jons Burgers and Wings on Waccamaw Boulevard in Myrtle Beach earned an overall score of 88.

The report stated the hand sink on the back preparation line had a broken pipe, which resulted in the hand sink being non-operational. Certain foods were not at the proper cold holding temperatures, however the report stated this violation was corrected.

The inspector said date marking was not observed on certain ready to eat foods.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.