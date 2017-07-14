Savannah's Playground to close for yearly 'check-up'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Savannah’s Playground opened one year ago this July, which means it’s time for a checkup, according to a post of the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page.

That means the playground will be closed from Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27. No one will be permitted on any part of the playground during that time.

Savannah’s Playground is set to re-open Friday, July 28.

