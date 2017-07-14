Savannah's Playground to close for yearly 'check-up' - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Savannah's Playground to close for yearly 'check-up'

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Savannah's Playground (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Savannah's Playground (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Savannah’s Playground opened one year ago this July, which means it’s time for a checkup, according to a post of the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page.

That means the playground will be closed from Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27. No one will be permitted on any part of the playground during that time.

Savannah’s Playground is set to re-open Friday, July 28.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Myrtle Beach council considering permanent barriers along Ocean Blvd.

    Myrtle Beach council considering permanent barriers along Ocean Blvd.

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:16:28 GMT
    Temporary metal barricades have been set up along Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father's Day weekend in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)Temporary metal barricades have been set up along Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father's Day weekend in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

    Myrtle Beach City Council members are considering installing permanent barriers along Ocean Boulevard after temporary barricades have been in place along the busy road for several weeks. The temporary barricades have been lining the streets of Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father’s Day weekend that involved several shootings, including a shooting that injured seven people and was streamed live on Facebook.

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach City Council members are considering installing permanent barriers along Ocean Boulevard after temporary barricades have been in place along the busy road for several weeks. The temporary barricades have been lining the streets of Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father’s Day weekend that involved several shootings, including a shooting that injured seven people and was streamed live on Facebook.

    More >>

  • Officers respond to shots fired near Myrtle Beach hookah bar

    Officers respond to shots fired near Myrtle Beach hookah bar

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:00:46 GMT
    The approximate location of the shooting. (Source: WMBF News)The approximate location of the shooting. (Source: WMBF News)

    Myrtle Beach police officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot of a hookah bar Friday morning. 

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach police officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot of a hookah bar Friday morning. 

    More >>

  • Savannah's Playground to close for yearly 'check-up'

    Savannah's Playground to close for yearly 'check-up'

    Friday, July 14 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 20:50:31 GMT
    Savannah's Playground (Source: Myrtle Beach City GovernmentSavannah's Playground (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government

    Savannah’s Playground opened one year ago this July, which means it’s time for a checkup, according to a post of the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page. That means the playground will be closed from Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27. 

    More >>

    Savannah’s Playground opened one year ago this July, which means it’s time for a checkup, according to a post of the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page. That means the playground will be closed from Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly