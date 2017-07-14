Pelicans contest is giving you a chance to win a free trip to Chicago

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are giving you a chance to win a trip for two to Chicago.

The prize includes airfare, two tickets to a ballgame, and two tickets to the Field Museum of National History.

The contest ends July 16.

To enter, click the link HERE, and submit your information and tell the Pelicans why you would love to go to Chicago.

