WATCH LIVE: Bond hearing for suspect in Facebook Live shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A second suspect arrested by Myrtle Beach Police for the shooting on Ocean Boulevard on June 18 that was streamed on Facebook Live will be in court for a bond hearing at 4 p.m. Friday.

Raekwon Graham, of North Carolina, was arrested Thursday and will appear at the bond hearing. He is charged with six counts of attempted murder, according to documents released by Myrtle Beach Police Friday.

