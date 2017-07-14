Surfside Beach Police hosting 'Coffee with a Cop' this Saturday

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are giving you a chance to win a trip for two to Chicago. The prize includes airfare, two tickets to a ballgame, and two tickets to the Field Museum of National History.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are giving you a chance to win a trip for two to Chicago. The prize includes airfare, two tickets to a ballgame, and two tickets to the Field Museum of National History.More >>
A second suspect arrested by Myrtle Beach Police for the shooting on Ocean Boulevard on June 18 that was streamed on Facebook Live will be in court for a bond hearing at 4 p.m. Watch live here.More >>
A second suspect arrested by Myrtle Beach Police for the shooting on Ocean Boulevard on June 18 that was streamed on Facebook Live will be in court for a bond hearing at 4 p.m. Watch live here.More >>
The Surfside Beach Police Department is hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ in partnership with local businesses on Saturday, July 15. ‘Coffee with a Cop’ will be at Jellie Bellie & Co. Restaurant at 800 Highway 17 South in Surfside Beach from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.More >>
The Surfside Beach Police Department is hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ in partnership with local businesses on Saturday, July 15. ‘Coffee with a Cop’ will be at Jellie Bellie & Co. Restaurant at 800 Highway 17 South in Surfside Beach from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.More >>
A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Ocean Boulevard on June 18 that injured seven, and was streamed live on Facebook, bringing national attention to Myrtle Beach. A third suspect named in an affidavit for the case is in custody in North Carolina, and has pending charges there that must be addressed before his extradition. Two more co-defendants are also in custody in North Carolina, according to police.More >>
A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Ocean Boulevard on June 18 that injured seven, and was streamed live on Facebook, bringing national attention to Myrtle Beach. A third suspect named in an affidavit for the case is in custody in North Carolina, and has pending charges there that must be addressed before his extradition. Two more co-defendants are also in custody in North Carolina, according to police.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council members are considering installing permanent barriers along Ocean Boulevard after temporary barricades have been in place along the busy road for several weeks. The temporary barricades have been lining the streets of Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father’s Day weekend that involved several shootings, including a shooting that injured seven people and was streamed live on Facebook.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council members are considering installing permanent barriers along Ocean Boulevard after temporary barricades have been in place along the busy road for several weeks. The temporary barricades have been lining the streets of Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father’s Day weekend that involved several shootings, including a shooting that injured seven people and was streamed live on Facebook.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.More >>
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
The Marines have identified the 16 fallen servicemen that died in a military plane crash in Leflore County.More >>
The Marines have identified the 16 fallen servicemen that died in a military plane crash in Leflore County.More >>
Officials have released the identity of the second victim in a fatal plane crash Thursday morning.More >>
Officials have released the identity of the second victim in a fatal plane crash Thursday morning.More >>