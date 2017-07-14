Surfside Beach Police hosting 'Coffee with a Cop' this Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department is hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ in partnership with local businesses on Saturday, July 15.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ will be at Jellie Bellie & Co. Restaurant at 800 Highway 17 South in Surfside Beach from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

The event hopes to bring the community and the Police Department together in an informal setting to build trust and discuss issues.

Interim Chief Hofmann says, “We hope that these face-to-face meetings will help people see us as approachable.”

Police officers as well as the K9 ‘Viking’ will be at this event.

