Myrtle Beach council considering permanent barriers along Ocean Blvd.

Temporary metal barricades have been set up along Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father's Day weekend in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Council members are considering installing permanent barriers along Ocean Boulevard after temporary barricades have been in place along the busy road for several weeks.

The temporary barricades have been lining the streets of Ocean Boulevard for the past three weeks in response to a violent Father’s Day weekend that involved several shootings, including a shooting that injured seven people and was streamed live on Facebook and viewed millions of times.

Myrtle Beach Police and city council members all agree the current sidewalks on Ocean Blvd are too small. The area was designed years ago, and the amount of tourists visiting the area has grown.

According to City Councilman Randal Wallace, around 18 million tourists visit the area each year. That’s up 6 million from when the tourist development initiative started in 2009. He says the sidewalks on Ocean Blvd are narrow and were not built to hold the foot traffic the downtown area sees each summer.

Myrtle Beach police say the barricades have been a huge help keeping foot traffic moving and keeping pedestrians out of the streets.

Wallace says the barricades that are along Ocean Blvd were a quick solution to the violence last month, but now the city is looking at other options after receiving some complaints about them. People say the barriers block businesses, cut off part of the bike lane on the street, and have even damaged a car.

The city has been talking about putting a new permanent barrier, some type of railing along the sidewalks, in the place of those metal barricades. Wallace said the city council would like to see them up next year, but they will probably cost around $1.3 million.

“We’ve talked a little bit about a better looking, prettier device to hopefully get up in the next year, year-and-a-half or something. What’s there now was designed to help us get through events, parade routes, and of course the Memorial Day deal. It may not be suited to be there all the time.”

Right now, there are no set plans in place to install new barriers, or to remove the current barricades.

