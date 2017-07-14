Coastal Carolina University names new cheerleading coach

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University announced Friday that a new head cheerleading coach has been named.

David Almeida, a former NCA national and Grand Collegiate champion will be the new head cheerleading coach for the university's squad, according to a CCU news release. Almeida was one of the top five final candidates the university was considering to fill the position, which is now a temporary full-time job. It was previous a volunteer position.

Below is a news release from CCU with details on Almeida's selection as head cheerleading coach:

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina University has named David Almeida, a former NCA national and Grand Collegiate champion, the new head cheerleading coach. Almeida comes to Coastal Carolina from Jacksonville State University, where he has been the head cheerleading coach since 2013.

At Jacksonville State, Almeida oversaw all game day and competition activities of the spirit program. With the Gamecocks, the cheer program saw improved GPA and graduation rates, along with the development of numerous university and community stewardship initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome David to the Chanticleer family,” said Matt Hogue, director of athletics at CCU. “We are fortunate to have such an accomplished coach lead the next chapter of our program, especially as we move to the FBS and compete on a much higher level.”

Prior to his stint at JSU, Almeida led cheer programs at George Washington University (2012-2013) and Kansas Wesleyan University (2011-2012).

“I am excited to build a successful program at CCU,” said Almeida. “Coastal has great resources and many exciting things happening on campus, and I am thrilled to be a part of that. My primary goal for this cheerleading team is to make them excellent students and to help them become the best game-day cheerleaders they can be. I know there have been challenges with the program, but I am focused on the team’s future, and I am confident we will be prepared for our many important game day and competitive opportunities.”

Concurrent to his collegiate coaching career, Almeida has also helped lead several All-Star cheer gyms, winning national championships at the All-Star level along with developing scholarship-level athletes.

Almeida’s personal experience and accolades also include: NCA National and Grand Collegiate Championship team member, NCA National Collegiate Champion affiliate coach, and judge of local, state, national and world championships. He is certified by the American Association of Cheerleading Coaches and Administrators and the United States All Star Federation. Almeida earned a bachelor’s degree from George Mason University.

