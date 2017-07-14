Horry County police seek stolen boat - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County police seek stolen boat

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help finding a stolen boat Friday.

A picture posted to the HCPD Facebook page show the boat is white with a green stripe on the hull and registration numbers SC 3762 CG.

Call HCPD at 843-915-8477 with information.

