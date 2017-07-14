WATCH LIVE: Press conference to recognize victims in military plane crash

Coastal Carolina University announced Friday that a new head cheerleading coach has been named. David Almeida, a former NCA national and Grand Collegiate champion will be the new head cheerleading coach for the university's squad, according to a CCU news release.More >>
The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help finding a stolen boat Friday.More >>
Crews in Surfside Beach are continuing work on a beach renourishment project.More >>
Nine out of 10 car seats are installed improperly in the Palmetto State and Myrtle Beach firefighters are trying to get ahead of that statistic by teaching people how to get it right. Lt. Jonathan Evans at the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said some of the biggest problems with car seat installation involve the latch system, and in some cases a car seat can be too secure.More >>
A company spokeswoman tells WMBF News Topgolf isn’t ready to make any official announcement, but did give us an idea of the time frame a typical facility is ready to open. She said it takes between eight and 10 months once ground is broken.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The Marines have identified the 16 fallen servicemen that died in a military plane crash in Leflore County.More >>
