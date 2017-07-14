WATCH LIVE: Press conference to recognize victims in military plane crash

The U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command will host a news conference in Sneads Ferry, NC Friday at noon to provide a statement in reference to the military plane crash that happened Monday. (Source: WECT)

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WECT/WMBF) - The U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command will host a news conference in Sneads Ferry, NC Friday at noon to provide a statement in reference to the military plane crash that happened Monday.

Colonel Steven J. Grass, Deputy Commander of MARSOC will read the list of names of MARSOC’s seven fallen Raiders. The 2nd Marine Raider Battalion which was activated May 15, 2006, and is headquartered at Camp Lejeune.

Following Col. Grass’s statement, there will be time for brief questions and answers.

