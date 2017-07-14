WATCH LIVE: Press conference to recognize victims in military pl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Press conference to recognize victims in military plane crash

The U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command will host a news conference in Sneads Ferry, NC Friday at noon to provide a statement in reference to the military plane crash that happened Monday. (Source: WECT) The U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command will host a news conference in Sneads Ferry, NC Friday at noon to provide a statement in reference to the military plane crash that happened Monday. (Source: WECT)
(Source: WLBT) (Source: WLBT)

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WECT/WMBF) - The U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command will host a news conference in Sneads Ferry, NC Friday at noon to provide a statement in reference to the military plane crash that happened Monday.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the news conference live.

Colonel Steven J. Grass, Deputy Commander of MARSOC will read the list of names of MARSOC’s seven fallen Raiders. The 2nd Marine Raider Battalion which was activated May 15, 2006, and is headquartered at Camp Lejeune. 

Following Col. Grass’s statement, there will be time for brief questions and answers.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News/WECT News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Coastal Carolina University names new cheerleading coach

    Coastal Carolina University names new cheerleading coach

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:41:49 GMT
    David Almeida (Source: GoCCUSports.com)David Almeida (Source: GoCCUSports.com)

    Coastal Carolina University announced Friday that a new head cheerleading coach has been named. David Almeida, a former NCA national and Grand Collegiate champion will be the new head cheerleading coach for the university's squad, according to a CCU news release.

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University announced Friday that a new head cheerleading coach has been named. David Almeida, a former NCA national and Grand Collegiate champion will be the new head cheerleading coach for the university's squad, according to a CCU news release.

    More >>

  • Horry County police seek stolen boat

    Horry County police seek stolen boat

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 16:15:34 GMT
    The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help finding a stolen boat Friday. (Source: HCPD)The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help finding a stolen boat Friday. (Source: HCPD)

    The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help finding a stolen boat Friday. 

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help finding a stolen boat Friday. 

    More >>

  • Crews continue beach nourishment project in Surfside Beach

    Crews continue beach nourishment project in Surfside Beach

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-07-14 15:43:41 GMT
    Beach renourishment has begun in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News)Beach renourishment has begun in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

    Crews in Surfside Beach are continuing work on a beach renourishment project. 

    More >>

    Crews in Surfside Beach are continuing work on a beach renourishment project. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly